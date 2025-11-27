Intech Investment Management LLC Has $701,000 Stock Position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $TARS

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TARS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TARS. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $332,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 812,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,966,309.22. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Phd Link sold 27,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,545,612.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 143,332 shares in the company, valued at $8,169,924. The trade was a 15.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $80.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.77. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $83.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.22 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

