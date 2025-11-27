Navalign LLC Sells 873 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Navalign LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,404 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.8% of Navalign LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Amazon.com from $254.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. China Renaissance increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $272.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.78.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $229.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.76.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total value of $280,316.57. Following the sale, the director owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total value of $4,311,031.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,208,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,070,771.40. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,052,442. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

