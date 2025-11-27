CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in Vistra Corp. $VST

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,175,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,884,000 after acquiring an additional 258,983 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vistra by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,190,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,083,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,166,000 after buying an additional 57,358 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,099,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,830,000 after buying an additional 35,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $209,149,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total transaction of $8,991,697.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,303,968.75. The trade was a 16.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 58,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total transaction of $10,183,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 218,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,137,265.25. This trade represents a 21.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 868,339 shares of company stock valued at $173,242,584. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Trading Up 3.7%

Vistra stock opened at $177.14 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $90.51 and a 12 month high of $219.82. The stock has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 64.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Melius Research raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Melius initiated coverage on Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Vistra in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vistra from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vistra

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.