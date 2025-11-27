Copley Financial Group Inc. Invests $213,000 in Citigroup Inc. $C

Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,534,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,790,000 after buying an additional 9,334,038 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $578,100,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 78.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 13,713,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026,268 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Citigroup by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,769 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in Citigroup by 2,230.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 2,630,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,459 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on C shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday. Zacks Research lowered Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Dbs Bank cut Citigroup from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.70.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $102.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $105.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.77 and a 200-day moving average of $91.65.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.