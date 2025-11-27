Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 2,459 Shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc $UTI

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 17,142.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 105.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UTI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.55. Universal Technical Institute Inc has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $36.32.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $222.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.33 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 7.79%. Universal Technical Institute has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

