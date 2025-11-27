Nucor Corporation $NUE Position Increased by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 12,850.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,627 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 118,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 8.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 23.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,478,000 after buying an additional 57,418 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Nucor from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.20.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 7,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $1,049,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 96,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,914. The trade was a 6.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $303,594.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,174 shares in the company, valued at $13,364,533.18. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 18,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,720,628 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $159.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.56. Nucor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.59 and a fifty-two week high of $159.42. The firm has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.18%.The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

