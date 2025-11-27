Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 32,650.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,447 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 152.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,354,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,414,000 after buying an additional 817,384 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 909,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,912,000 after acquiring an additional 528,689 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Cummins by 5,158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 435,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,777,000 after acquiring an additional 427,670 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,942,000 after acquiring an additional 424,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth $109,120,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $497.11 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $260.02 and a one year high of $499.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.37.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.52%.

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 13,110 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.66, for a total value of $6,170,352.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,582 shares in the company, valued at $14,864,384.12. The trade was a 29.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.89, for a total transaction of $2,165,677.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,320,403.20. This represents a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,410 shares of company stock valued at $16,424,574. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Melius raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.75.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

