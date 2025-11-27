J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 1,864 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. now owns 716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $602.50 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $458.82 and a 52-week high of $623.10. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $593.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $580.64.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

