Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 57,116 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 9,287.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,116 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,675,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,581,000 after acquiring an additional 51,463 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,686,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,962,000 after purchasing an additional 81,787 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,846,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,219,000 after purchasing an additional 568,565 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,440,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,646,000 after purchasing an additional 235,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,202,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $94.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.08 and a 200 day moving average of $93.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $83.99 and a 52 week high of $95.12.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

