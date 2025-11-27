J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 244 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF $VLU

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avant Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $566,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 44.1% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period.

VLU stock opened at $208.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $553.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.33. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 12-month low of $159.27 and a 12-month high of $209.45.

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

