Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.83 Million Position in Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 4,307.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,225 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at about $123,310,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,893,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926,884 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,572,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,948 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 776.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,468,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 233.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,400,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,698,000 after purchasing an additional 980,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 48,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $2,056,277.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 664,778 shares in the company, valued at $28,253,065. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 34,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $1,431,751.56. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 245,235 shares of company stock worth $10,490,600 in the last 90 days. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $44.21 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $49.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.32.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Exelixis had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 27.01%.The firm had revenue of $597.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXEL. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelixis from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Leerink Partners upgraded Exelixis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

