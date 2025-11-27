J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 1,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% during the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $407,190.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,891.17. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $4,033,055.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,244,543.88. This trade represents a 43.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $254.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.18 and a 52 week high of $329.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 67.13%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

