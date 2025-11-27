Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.17 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF $PYZ

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Free Report) by 9,182.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,748 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PYZ opened at $105.53 on Thursday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $115.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.69. The stock has a market cap of $54.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1782 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

