J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,713 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26,021.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 16,914 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $431,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $372.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.44. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $264.17 and a 1 year high of $377.77.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

