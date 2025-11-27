J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 15,210 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 113.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,210 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 43,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,704 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,760,000. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.9%

VOE opened at $176.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.38 and a 52 week high of $177.20.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.