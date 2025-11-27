J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $567.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $588.44 and a 200-day moving average of $552.48. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52-week low of $426.24 and a 52-week high of $640.90.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.82%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.00 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.08, for a total value of $54,715.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,826.48. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $710.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $646.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NOC

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.