KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth about $31,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 790.3% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $121.11 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.25. The stock has a market cap of $107.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.92.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.31.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

