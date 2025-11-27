Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.9286.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EOSE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EOSE

Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $14.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.68. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.32. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $19.86.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($2.46). The firm had revenue of $30.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.55 million. Eos Energy Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Eos Energy Enterprises

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, CAO Sumeet Puri sold 40,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $287,962.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 164,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,101.90. This represents a 19.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marian Walters sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 133,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,972.60. This represents a 27.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eos Energy Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 6.5% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 7.0% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.