J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Cintas by 2.9% during the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.8% during the second quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.9% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS opened at $184.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.18 and its 200 day moving average is $208.67. Cintas Corporation has a 12-month low of $180.39 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Redburn Partners set a $184.00 price objective on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.71.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

