AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLVLY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised AB Volvo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AB Volvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded AB Volvo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th.

AB Volvo Trading Up 0.6%

VLVLY stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average is $28.51. The company has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $11.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.79 billion. AB Volvo had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

