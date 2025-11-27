Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $178.09 and last traded at $177.69, with a volume of 2193791 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.07.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.7%

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.20. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ross Stores has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.380-6.46 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.770-1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $607,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 106,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,149,236.88. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 39,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $5,745,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 157,153 shares in the company, valued at $22,944,338. The trade was a 20.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,720 shares of company stock valued at $7,761,212. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,780,000. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 65,810 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,029,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.