Analysts Set Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA) PT at $14.26

Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.2571.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Liberty Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $10.60 to $11.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Monday, August 4th.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Liberty Global

Liberty Global Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $11.30 on Friday. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.72). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 60.38% and a negative return on equity of 22.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth $3,586,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at about $737,000. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 64.4% in the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,314,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,047 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth about $763,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth about $652,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Global

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.