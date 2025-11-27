Head to Head Comparison: Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) and Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU)

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) and Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Central Puerto has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovix has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Central Puerto and Enovix”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Puerto $832.65 billion 0.00 $54.56 million $1.48 9.99 Enovix $23.07 million 70.44 -$222.24 million ($0.81) -9.30

Central Puerto has higher revenue and earnings than Enovix. Enovix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Puerto, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Central Puerto and Enovix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Puerto 21.30% 11.81% 8.32% Enovix -525.93% -61.78% -25.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of Central Puerto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of Enovix shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Central Puerto shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Enovix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Central Puerto and Enovix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Puerto 0 1 1 0 2.50 Enovix 1 4 5 0 2.40

Central Puerto presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.32%. Enovix has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 132.40%. Given Enovix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enovix is more favorable than Central Puerto.

Summary

Central Puerto beats Enovix on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto S.A. engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms. It also engages in the natural gas transport and distribution business. Central Puerto S.A. was founded in 1898 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

