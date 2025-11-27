J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF $FELV

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,727,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,894,000 after purchasing an additional 321,351 shares in the last quarter. Independence Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 2,794.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Financial Advisors LLC now owns 873,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,752,000 after buying an additional 843,354 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,772,000 after buying an additional 173,460 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 609,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,364,000 after buying an additional 67,863 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 441,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 102,060 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FELV opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.48. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $34.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.86.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (FELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap value stocks belonging to a broad US equity value index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELV was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

