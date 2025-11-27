J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $3.26 Million Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 202.8% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $33,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 66.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BMY opened at $49.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 83.78%.

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BMY. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Dbs Bank raised Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

