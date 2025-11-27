Richmond Investment Services LLC Purchases Shares of 23,369 Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF $CGCP

Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 190.2% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.36. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.0855 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

