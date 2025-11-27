Maia Wealth LLC Sells 3,771 Shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF $IQQQ

Maia Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ – Free Report) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.15% of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CAP Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 158,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 23,276 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 82,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 86,794 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF alerts:

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IQQQ opened at $44.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.03. ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $46.72. The company has a market cap of $296.49 million, a PE ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.09.

About ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF

The ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (IQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on Nasdaq-100 stocks. The fund seeks to generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the Nasdaq-100 Index over the long term.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.