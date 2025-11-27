Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,863 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.52% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $126,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 477.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,245,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 84.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of MTD opened at $1,485.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,360.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,269.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.41. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $946.69 and a 52-week high of $1,525.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.62 by $0.53. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 476.07%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 12.680-12.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 42.050-42.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,275.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,406.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $9,976,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,150. This represents a 97.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,455.52, for a total value of $2,758,210.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,696,789.76. This trade represents a 26.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,565 shares of company stock worth $28,683,737. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

