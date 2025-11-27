Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 61,034 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of General Dynamics worth $112,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $272,464,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 34.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $749,252,000 after acquiring an additional 709,782 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,261,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,866,000 after purchasing an additional 690,349 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 142.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 438,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,838,000 after buying an additional 257,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,502,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,499,819,000 after purchasing an additional 256,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $335.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $1,060,829.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,777.70. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $340.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46. General Dynamics Corporation has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $360.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

