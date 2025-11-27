Maia Wealth LLC Increases Position in Linde PLC $LIN

Maia Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Linde by 445.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Linde by 5,800.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Linde from $576.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.83.

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIN opened at $407.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $406.09 and a 1 year high of $486.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $460.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

