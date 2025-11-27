Maia Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF $MGNR

Maia Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:MGNR – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,593 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.37% of American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGNR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,069,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF by 148.1% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 52,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 31,228 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF by 51.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter.

American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $42.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $300.75 million, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.16. American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $42.85.

The American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF (MGNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investments in a narrow portfolio of global stocks that are predominantly involved in natural resources and related businesses.

