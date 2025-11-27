Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 435,879 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,705,668 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 435,879 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $117,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 59.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $43,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.50 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 2.5%

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $42.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average of $41.95. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 21.13%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

