Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,224,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,773 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $110,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 85.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE CL opened at $80.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.57. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12-month low of $74.54 and a 12-month high of $100.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The stock has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

