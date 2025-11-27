JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF $BBJP Shares Bought by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBJP. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 293.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Price Performance

BATS:BBJP opened at $68.91 on Thursday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $63.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.07.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.