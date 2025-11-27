Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of Ingredion worth $25,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 810.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ingredion from $143.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ingredion from $130.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer set a $136.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down from $168.00) on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.33.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $107.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $102.31 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.06.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 9.24%. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

