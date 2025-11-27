Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 233,041 Shares of Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. $PDM

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,440,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 233,041 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 1.96% of Piedmont Realty Trust worth $17,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Piedmont Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $522,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 13.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Piedmont Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Piedmont Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Piedmont Realty Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Piedmont Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Piedmont Realty Trust stock opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90. Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $10.02.

Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $110.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.46 million. Piedmont Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 12.44%.Piedmont Realty Trust’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Piedmont Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Piedmont Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.