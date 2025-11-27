Rhumbline Advisers Sells 66,563 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,563 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of Mueller Industries worth $25,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 267.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $105,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 91,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,689,801.44. This represents a 1.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $459,981.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 41,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,176.80. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 355,234 shares of company stock valued at $36,944,652 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:MLI opened at $110.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.37 and a 200 day moving average of $91.57. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.84 and a 52 week high of $111.39.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.00 million. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 18.10%.Mueller Industries’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Featured Articles

