Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 14,789 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,132 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.22% of Akamai Technologies worth $25,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 50.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 395 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 198.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 766.1% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $89.45 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $103.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.78 and its 200 day moving average is $77.95.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.130 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 24,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,260. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $383,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,300.85. This represents a 15.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research raised Akamai Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.63.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

