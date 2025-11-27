Rhumbline Advisers Sells 56,233 Shares of SouthState Bank Corporation $SSB

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in SouthState Bank Corporation (NYSE:SSB – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,233 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.26% of SouthState Bank worth $24,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SouthState Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SouthState Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SouthState Bank by 49,800.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its position in SouthState Bank by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SouthState Bank by 1,103.4% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SSB. Barclays reduced their target price on SouthState Bank from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. National Bankshares set a $127.00 target price on shares of SouthState Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on SouthState Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of SouthState Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered SouthState Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.31.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $89.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SouthState Bank Corporation has a 1-year low of $77.74 and a 1-year high of $113.24.

SouthState Bank (NYSE:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. SouthState Bank had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 20.25%.The company had revenue of $698.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. SouthState Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.01%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

