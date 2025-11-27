Insider Selling: ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) CFO Sells $20,174.88 in Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Vattuone sold 3,821 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $20,174.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 575,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,011.68. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Vattuone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 20th, Steven Vattuone sold 4,392 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $23,277.60.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Steven Vattuone sold 20,116 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $111,442.64.

On Monday, September 8th, Steven Vattuone sold 4,195 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $23,408.10.

On Friday, September 5th, Steven Vattuone sold 5,251 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $28,985.52.

On Thursday, September 4th, Steven Vattuone sold 6,394 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $35,294.88.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Steven Vattuone sold 3,549 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $19,271.07.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Steven Vattuone sold 3,222 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $18,043.20.

ON24 Price Performance

ONTF opened at $5.59 on Thursday. ON24, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $236.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.87 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. ON24 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.060 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ON24 from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on ON24 from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 22.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ON24 by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in ON24 by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 29.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

