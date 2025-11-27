Beazley (LON:BEZ) Shares Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 848 and last traded at GBX 860. Approximately 4,899,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 5,683,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 862.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEZ. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 900 target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Beazley from GBX 1,150 to GBX 1,100 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 1,050 to GBX 1,025 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,100 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,040 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Beazley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,033.

The stock has a market cap of £4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 891.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 885.79.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

