Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Globe Life Inc. $GL

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of Globe Life worth $26,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GL. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,147,000 after purchasing an additional 22,143 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth about $890,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Globe Life by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 54,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL opened at $134.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.27 and a 1-year high of $147.83.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 19.36%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.600-15.300 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.400-14.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.83%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GL shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Globe Life from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Globe Life from $179.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Globe Life from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

