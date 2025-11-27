Rhumbline Advisers Has $25.88 Million Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,230 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of First Citizens BancShares worth $25,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 12.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial upgraded First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,165.83.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $1,889.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.75. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,473.62 and a 1 year high of $2,412.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,796.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,894.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $44.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $41.51 by $3.11. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.97%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

