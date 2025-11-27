Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,956 Shares of Primerica, Inc. $PRI

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Primerica worth $24,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.9% in the second quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 7.4% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler set a $292.00 price objective on shares of Primerica and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Primerica from $306.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.65, for a total transaction of $649,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 33,892 shares in the company, valued at $8,800,057.80. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.30, for a total transaction of $510,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 7,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,945.30. This trade represents a 21.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $258.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.75. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.98 and a twelve month high of $307.91.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.52 by $0.81. Primerica had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $838.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 19.12%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $475.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.