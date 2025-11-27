Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Research analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Jumia Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies stock opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.38. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 28.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 109,875.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 120,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 120,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 19,072 shares during the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jumia Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.