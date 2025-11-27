Rhumbline Advisers Buys 6,549 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. $PLNT

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of Planet Fitness worth $26,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 6.3% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,407,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,213,000 after acquiring an additional 496,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,098,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,394,000 after purchasing an additional 62,716 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,289,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,262 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Planet Fitness by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,883,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,490,000 after purchasing an additional 759,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 358.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,211,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,407 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

PLNT stock opened at $111.94 on Thursday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $87.72 and a one year high of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $330.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.95 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 15.97% and a negative return on equity of 126.58%. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.030 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLNT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.23.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

