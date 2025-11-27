Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$109.14 and last traded at C$108.23, with a volume of 604247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$105.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$87.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$102.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$87.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Aritzia from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Aritzia from C$95.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$96.09.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ATZ

Aritzia Trading Up 1.6%

The stock has a market cap of C$12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$92.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$80.06.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$812.05 million during the quarter. Aritzia had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 5.24%. Equities analysts expect that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.7771148 EPS for the current year.

Aritzia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.