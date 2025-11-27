Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Director Buys $30,240.00 in Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) Director Tonya Williams Bradford acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $30,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,517.28. The trade was a 17.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ LOB opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.98. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $49.28.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. National Bankshares set a $50.00 price objective on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Institutional Trading of Live Oak Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter worth $63,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 138.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 1,547.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

