Luke Evnin Sells 41,287 Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) Director Luke Evnin sold 41,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $34,268.21. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,371,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,627.20. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Luke Evnin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, November 25th, Luke Evnin sold 27,297 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $25,113.24.

On Monday, November 24th, Luke Evnin sold 56,992 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $55,852.16.

On Thursday, November 20th, Luke Evnin sold 26,411 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $23,505.79.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Luke Evnin sold 42,566 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $40,012.04.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Luke Evnin sold 33,776 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $31,411.68.

On Monday, November 17th, Luke Evnin sold 36,621 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $34,789.95.

On Friday, November 14th, Luke Evnin sold 39,560 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $36,790.80.

On Thursday, November 13th, Luke Evnin sold 58,372 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $57,204.56.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Luke Evnin sold 26,101 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $28,450.09.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Luke Evnin sold 35,818 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $40,832.52.

Werewolf Therapeutics Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock opened at $0.98 on Thursday. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $47.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HOWL shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research cut Werewolf Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HOWL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 16.9% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,408,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 109,796 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 157.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 62,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,129,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 25,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.