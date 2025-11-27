Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $104.91 and last traded at $98.03, with a volume of 595090 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.09.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded Palvella Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $65.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $95.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palvella Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.02 and a beta of -0.05.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.18). Analysts forecast that Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kathleen Goin sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $370,961.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Palvella Therapeutics by 108,066.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Palvella Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 40.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palvella Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in WAYNE, Pa.

